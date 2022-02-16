Helena Fire Department debuts blue fire engine trucks

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Monday, Feb. 14 the Helena Fire Department shared a sneak peek at their new fire trucks. The trucks truly stand out from their predecessors in that they are Helena’s signature Husky blue as opposed to the traditional red.

“Our love for the community is now on display,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “That’s right, our new Husky Blue firetruck has arrived and will soon be in service at Station 1.”

Fire Chief Pete Valenti said the change in image was the idea of Mayor Brian Puckett.

“[Puckett] wanted a white fire engine with Husky Blue striping,” Valenti said. “I, being a 37 year veteran at Helena Fire Department, was reluctant to the change.”

After a few conversations with the mayor, Valenti came around, and he told Puckett if they were going to make a change, they may as well go all the way. Hence the blue fire trucks were born.

Valenti said it took approximately six weeks and the work of several engineers to make the blue fire engine trucks a reality. Seeing them in person, Valenti said he’s pleased with the outcome.

“I will say all the firefighters have been supportive of the change, and that surprised me, a little,” he said. “Firefighters are usually reluctant to change, but most were excited about the new image. So, here we go, in support of our schools, HFD starts a new tradition of ‘Husky Blue’ fire apparatus’.”

Valenti said he is excited and proud to be a part of the new change.

“Our community not only has a new fire engine, to be proud of, but we have a new tradition that will stand out, no matter where you might see it on the road,” Valenti said. “If you see a blue fire truck, in the Birmingham area, you will know it belongs to the Helena Fire Department.”

“It goes back to community,” Puckett said. “Ultimately at the end of the day, the blue is to show our community support as one. If you have an emergency, know that new equipment and trained professionals are going to be there to help you.”