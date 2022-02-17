Alabaster, Pelham schools both closing early due to weather

Published 10:27 am Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

Alabaster City and Pelham City schools are both closing early on Thursday, Feb. 17 due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

Both systems will close one hour earlier than usual due to the threat, which includes the potential for tornadoes and dangerous winds.

All after-school programs, including extended care and activities have been canceled as well.

Buses will run for both school systems, but will run an hour earlier than usual.

The following are dismissal times for Alabaster City Schools:

CVES: Pre-K 1:45pm
Car rider 1:45pm
Bus dismissal 1:50pm
MVES: Pre-K 1:30pm
Car rider 1:52pm
Bus dismissal 1:50pm
TIS: Car rider 1:40pm
Bus dismissal 1:45pm
TMS: Car rider 1:55pm
Bus dismissal 1:50pm
THS: Car rider 2:10pm
Bus dismissal 2:10pm

