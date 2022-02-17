Alabaster, Pelham schools both closing early due to weather

Alabaster City and Pelham City schools are both closing early on Thursday, Feb. 17 due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

Both systems will close one hour earlier than usual due to the threat, which includes the potential for tornadoes and dangerous winds.

All after-school programs, including extended care and activities have been canceled as well.

Buses will run for both school systems, but will run an hour earlier than usual.

The following are dismissal times for Alabaster City Schools:

CVES: Pre-K 1:45pm Car rider 1:45pm Bus dismissal 1:50pm

MVES: Pre-K 1:30pm Car rider 1:52pm Bus dismissal 1:50pm

TIS: Car rider 1:40pm Bus dismissal 1:45pm

TMS: Car rider 1:55pm Bus dismissal 1:50pm