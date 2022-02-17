Ann Cox

Columbiana

Ann Cox, age 49, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Brent Fenley officiating. Burial will follow at Roy Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Cox is preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Ray and Ruth Delene Simmons; sister, Tammy Lawley; and brothers, Jimmy Ray Simmons, Jr. and Tommy Dewey Simmons.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Cox; children, Danny Joe Cox and Kimberly Yager (Beyton); grandchildren, Braxton and Delila; brother, Clarence Simmons; and sisters, Sarah Simmons, Bertha Gans (Dennis), and Jimmie Ruth Wilson (Malcom).

