FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Feb. 17 due to the threat of severe weather.

All schools will be dismissed one hour early, and after-school activities have been canceled.

The dismissal schedule is:

• Elementary schools – 1:45 p.m.

• Middle schools – 2:30 p.m.

• High schools – 2:45 p.m.