Pelham offices and facilities closing early due to inclement weather

Published 2:01 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Michelle Love

PELHAM– The city of Pelham announced on Thursday, Feb. 17 that Pelham public offices and facilities will be closing early due to the threat of inclement weather.

All Pelham offices and facilities will close at 4 p.m..

This includes the Pelham Public Library, the Pelham Recreation Center, Ballantrae Golf Club, the Pelham Racquet Club, and the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena. The Pelham Water Department will close to the public at 3:30 pm.

First responders will remain on duty to provide public safety, and essential employees are on-call and ready to respond, if necessary.

