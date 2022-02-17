Rachel W. Maples

Columbiana

Rachel W. Maples, age 78, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16.

This is a brief history of the life of Rachel W. Maples – daughter, sister, friend, employee, Christian, aunt, wife, and a best friend with her spouse. Rachel was born June 14, 1943, in Winder, Georgia to Ralph and Mary Wilson. She was the second child, with her older brother having died as an infant. She was followed by her sister Martha three years later. Rachel graduated from Barrow/Winder High School in Winder, Georgia. She showed herself to be an excellent student, graduating near the top of her class.

During her marriage to her husband of 43 years, she had numerous opportunities to travel abroad and throughout the US. She loved to explore new locations and made many lifelong friends during this time. She was smart, honest, beautiful, and the best partner and friend a husband could wish for.

In 2001, Rachel had a major stroke which damaged her eyesight, speech, and the right side of her body. She handled the setback with grace and aplomb. She taught herself to walk again, improved her speech and made herself understood. She took a very difficult situation and turned it into a personal triumph. After having another stroke in 2020, her health continued to decline, and she passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Rachel was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister, and brother.

She is survived by her husband, Travis Maples; two nieces, Ginger Moon and Mary Beth Burger; four step-children, James Maples, Teri Sain, Sasha Johns, and Tabitha Maples; and many, many friends.

Also, Rachel was a Christian and a true believer in God’s Holy Word. She is at peace now, standing in Heaven with Jesus, looking forward to the eternal life promised in His Word. If you have never considered taking Jesus as your personal Savior, please do. You will be overwhelmed by His saving grace.

It is requested that instead of flowers, please donate to the American Stroke Foundation, the American Stroke Association, or the National Stroke Foundation in Rachel’s name.

Rachel will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life in the next 3 to 4 weeks (TBD) and will be announced as soon as the final plans are made.

