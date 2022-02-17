Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 2 p.m.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools announced on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 17 that all schools in the district will dismiss at 2 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.

SCS had previously announced all after-school activities were canceled, including the After School Care Program, athletic practices and local athletic contests.

“Due to the change in the weather forecast and the possibility for severe weather conditions, all Shelby County Schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. today,” the latest announcement reads.