Miss THS to commemorate ‘golden girls’

Published 11:47 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

The 2022 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Feb. 26 will pay homage to the school’s centennial anniversary with the theme “A Century of Golden Girls.” (Contributed)

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter 

ALABASTER – The 2022 Miss Thompson High School Pageant will follow the theme “A Century of Golden Girls” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Thompson High School.

The pageant will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Thompson Performing Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m. and will feature 25 contestants this year.

College and Career Counselor Pam Vickers indicated the theme pays tribute to the school’s history as well as past Miss THS winners and contestants.

“The year has been filled with different opportunities to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Thompson, and this was just another way for us to highlight the history of our school,” Vickers said.

Former Miss THS title holders have been invited to attend the event, during which they will be recognized. Vickers is asking any former title holders who are interested in attending to reach out to her via email at pam.vickers@acsboe.org.

“It will be an exciting evening for the young ladies who are involved,” Vickers said. “It will be an exciting opportunity for them to be together and share another milestone in their high school journey. We welcome the public or anyone who is interested in joining us that evening.”

Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchase at Showtix4u.com/events/17870. Once in the site, click on the 7 p.m. event where you will be taken to a seating chart of the Performing Arts Center. There, you can select and purchase your reserved seat.

For more information, contact Vickers at the aforementioned email address.

