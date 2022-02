Thomas Judson “TJ” Waldrop

Jemison

Thomas Judson “TJ” Waldrop, age 86, of Jemison, passed away Friday, Feb. 18.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jud Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Old Chapel Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

