Alabaster City Schools BOE is accepting applications for Place 1

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools is currently accepting applications for Place 1 on the Alabaster Board of Education until Monday, March 7.

Those wishing to apply can find an application online at the city’s website.

Each year, the City Council votes to either reappoint a current School Board member or to appoint a new member to the board on a rotating basis.

Those applying for Place 1 will be interviewed by the City Council, who will then appoint one applicant to a five-year term beginning in June.

Currently, Place 1 is held by the BOE’s president, Adam Moseley. Moseley began serving as board president in May 2013. As president, Moseley presides over the School Board meetings.

Moseley’s term on the School Board for Place 1 is set to end this year, wrapping up his second five-year term.

Moseley confirmed in an email this week that he plans to re-apply for the position.

Those interested in serving on the school board should fill out an application found by visiting the cityofalabaster.com under the tab “Board of Education Application.”

Applicants must be residents of Alabaster.