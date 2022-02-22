Columbiana Officer David Orth passes away following cancer battle

From STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – On Sunday morning, Feb. 20, Corporal David Orth with the Columbiana Police Department died after a short battle with cancer.

“It is with sad news that we announce the passing of Corporal David Orth,” said the Columbiana Police Department in a Facebook post. “When a police officer dies, it is not just those close to him that feel it – it is the entire community that feels the loss. Orth, we love you and we will take it from here.”

Orth spent 30 years in law enforcement, 17 of which he spent serving the city of Columbiana.

“David was a treasured asset to our department and our community,” said the CPD. “He will be greatly missed, and we won’t be able to replace his quick wit or laughter at the department.”