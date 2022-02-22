Helena Dunkin’ officially opens its doors, makes donation to Vineyard Family Services

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 22 countless Helena residents came out to show their support of the grand opening of Helena’s new Dunkin’ location.

The doors opened at 5 a.m., and Dave Baumgartner, the president at Bluemont Group, LLC which is the corporate management company of Dunkin’, said there were cars lined up even before then.

“There was a truck in the parking lot filled with teenagers, and they had music playing and they were waiting for the doors to open,” he said. “Shortly after they arrived we had more cars show up filled with people ready for Dunkin’. It’s been really great to see such a great turnout.”

Rachel West, the marketing specialist for Bluemont Group, said the action has not slowed down all morning.

“We had over 100 people in line this morning, and we had maybe 75 to 90 people out here way before we opened,” she said. “It has just been a constant motion all morning. We’re very grateful for the community here.”

The first 100 people to patron the location received a special gift of free coffee for a year. There was also a raffle for a Dunkin’ skateboard that patrons could sign up for inside the shop.

Local nonprofit organization Vineyard Family Services also received a special gift in the form of a $4,000 check.

“Dunkin’ has always been good partners with us,” said VFS Executive Director Ward Williams. “There’s probably about 100 kids in Helena that we have served through our partnerships and through churches in Helena, so this money that comes to us will go right back into this community.”

VFS’s Community Engagement Director Stephanie Grissom said in the last year Dunkin’ and Bluemont Group have donated approximately $16,000 to VFS’s Backpack Buddies program through various funds and grants.

West said their donations to VFS is their way of showing how community is top priority to the Dunkin’ family.

“We’re all about supporting people,” she said. “Our biggest thing is showing the community that we care, because we are firm believers that when we support our communities, our communities support us.”