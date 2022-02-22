Medders Family Farm to host fourth egg hunt, craft fair

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Medders Family Farm in Montevallo is preparing for its popular spring event featuring a community Easter egg hunt and craft fair.

On Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m., the farm will welcome visitors to its fourth annual Spring Fling, an outdoor event that doubles as a fundraiser for Montevallo High School’s marching band.

The free egg hunt will take place at two times, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., for different age groups.

“This year, we have 12,000-plus eggs,” Medders Family Farm owner Ashley Medders said. “Every egg will be stuffed with prizes or treats, and there are prize eggs as well. Each age group will have a prize egg in their division to hunt for a bigger prize they can claim at our table.”

The craft fair will feature more than 50 vendors, and a food truck area will ensure visitors do not go hungry during the event.

In addition to the egg hunt, kids’ activities will include bounce houses, face painting and games.

Admission, parking and the egg hunt are free, but donations will be accepted for the MHS band.

Proceeds from vendor fees benefit the band, too.

Medders said last year’s Spring Fling drew more than 7,000 people to the farm, and asked that visitors be patient with the parking process, especially during the egg hunt times.

“We’ve grown every year,” Medders added. “We’re still a very small space overall, and we don’t want to turn anyone away. We want everyone to know this is a community event, and we would love for people to come out and enjoy the farm.”

Medders Family Farm is located at 6306 Alabama 25 in Montevallo.

Although the majority of vendor categories have been filled, Medders said those with unique items could still apply for a spot.

For more information, visit the Medders Family Farm Facebook page.