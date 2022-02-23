Alabama infrastructure upgrades will enhance state’s role in nation’s supply chain

By PAUL DEMARCO | Guest Columnist

Businesses and consumers alike are still dealing with the supply chain problems across the nation that have left so many store shelves empty of merchandise.

While there has been a lot of discussion on how to solve the current issues with moving products to market, Alabama has already seen an increase in traffic through the Port of Alabama in Mobile.

And with a recent announcement by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, the state is poised to make even more headway into becoming a major shipping hub in the future.

Ivey recently announced that a new rail upgrade through from the port to central Alabama that will enhance the infrastructure for new and existing economic development projects.

The $231.6 million programs will upgrade freight and intermodal rail yards to increase access for freight containers to land in the port and be delivered by rail to manufacturers and warehouses across the state.

Alabama’s central geography puts it in an important location for companies to get their products to market. Thirty years ago, Mercedes chose Alabama to put its North American Plant in the state. This has drawn other manufacturers to the state.

Alabama’s port has already seen an increase this past year in business and looks to improve even more to become an integral asset in the country’s supply chain.

Paul DeMarco is a native of Alabama and a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.