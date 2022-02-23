Hoover approves pre zoning for townhomes, commercial development near Hwy 119, U.S. 280 intersection

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – Property directly across from the Walmart near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280 has been pre zoned for a new development.

On Monday, Feb. 21, the Hoover City Council approved the pre zoning for the property, which includes a total of 15.7 acres with plans for 120 townhomes and three commercial buildings.

The property, located at 5352 U.S. 280, is currently owned by Walmart Realty and Sharit Real Estate Holdings and is currently zoned as a general business district in unincorporated Shelby County.

The area that is up for annexation includes Cash World Pawn & Jewelry as well as the majority of Lyndon Drive, which connects Alabama 119 to Old Highway 280.

According to Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher, the project, if approved, would include 4.5 acres of commercial property and 11 acres of residential property.

Belcher and Signature homes are working with Terra Equities on the proposal.

The expectation is that the commercial project we will feature 25,000 square feet that will consist of about 12,000-13,000 square feet of restaurant space.

The residential portion will be limited to no more than 120 townhomes.

Belcher said the total investment of the project is about $10.3 million for the commercial portion, while the estimated sales proceeds of the users there should be generating a revenue of about $15-16 million that would create sales tax dollars for the city of Hoover if annexed.

Two residents did speak out at the City Council meeting on Feb. 21 with concerns related to the project.

“I have a concern for this due to the area I live on is 119 and 280,” Cherrie Johnson said. “We barely have the ability to handle the traffic we have now, on top of a sewer issue that we’re dealing with. So I’m not happy about having a group of townhomes with 2-3 family members. I just don’t think our area can handle the infrastructure personally.

Johnny Tidwell also voiced his concern for the proposed project because of its impact on his house on Lyndon Drive.

“If they build that subdivision, 280 is going to be awful. I mean they’re buying right at our property line, they’re not buying all the houses on the street, but they’re going to cut our road off, and I just don’t want it to happen,” Tidwell said. “I’ve been living there 40 years. If they can’t buy all of the houses, they shouldn’t get any of them.”

The approval for pre zoning got a 6-0 vote in favor of moving forward from the City Council.

The price point for the residential portion of the development would be in the high $200,000 range, according to Belcher. Each unit would be just under 1,600 square feet with the possibility of two- and three-bedroom options as well as two story units with vaulted ceilings.

Belcher said the goal would be to create easy access between the commercial and residential portions of the development to make it walkable.

There is planned to be 225 residential parking spaces with no garages and 190 commercial parking spaces.

The projected build out cost for the project would be $40 million.

A public hearing related to the annexation of the property is scheduled for Monday, March 7.