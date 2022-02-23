OMSP to host third annual fundraising run for Bama Bully Rescue

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park is preparing for its annual Running for the Bulls 5k and 1-mile Fun Run, which will take place on Saturday, March 26.

The event has become one of the park’s most popular runs as participants are encouraged to bring their dogs along on the run to benefit the local nonprofit Bama Bully Rescue.

Bama Bully Rescue is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to fostering and finding forever homes for pit bull type dogs that are often overlooked for adoption and are at risk for euthanasia.

“We also strive to educate the public about the true nature of bully breed dogs, encouraging responsible ownership by offering training, behavioral and health care advice in hopes of decreasing the number of bullies that would, without such support, be relinquished by their owners,” it reads on their website.

Participation in the Running for the Bull will allow the organization to continue their mission to rescue bully breeds from shelters, promote spay/neuter and educate the public about the true nature of bully breed dogs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the races begin at 9 a.m. around the lake at OMSP.

The precise schedule is as follows:

7:30 am Onsite Registration

9 a.m. 5K start

9:15 a.m. 1-mile Fun Run start

Fees for the 5K (Human) Registration are $30 if signing up in February, $35 in March and $40 on-site. Fun Run registration is $5 and dog registration is $10 (includes a Bama Bully Rescue Bandanna).

For online registration visit http://bit.ly/RFTBreg