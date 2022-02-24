Calera First Friday kicks off March 4

From STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street’s festival series “First Friday” returns Friday, March 4, and will run the first Friday of every month through August of this year.

The event is held from 5-8 p.m. in the Calera Courtyard, 1120 17th avenue, behind the shops in the historic downtown district.

Calera’s First Friday is held for the entire community and promotes the revitalization efforts of the historic district and its downtown merchants while providing unique products, entertainment and offerings for the people of Calera and Shelby County.

The festival invites a variety of artists, designers, makers, up-cyclers and local producers. There will also be various performances, a kid’s area, popular food trucks and other sponsored activities with a different theme each month.

“This year we are working to make each month of the series fun and unique,” said Jackie Batson, Calera Main Street executive director. “We’re giving our larger sponsors the opportunity to be more involved with the planning and execution of the event. Each month will be presented by a different local business and will have its own theme which will hopefully grow into annual activities that engage the community and can be expanded on every year.”

March’s First Friday’s presenting sponsor will be Jami Noe – State Farm Agent.

In addition to the local vendors and food trucks, March will feature Calera’s Inaugural Crawfish Boil by Red Mountain Crawfish Company and a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with live music by Cole Pevey and Jacob Ellison, dance performances by Calera Dance Academy, face painting, a photo area and even a “Shamrock Shuffle” parade through the festival for all the kids and pets to join in. Calera Main Street merchants will be open with festival specials as well.

The schedule for March’s First Friday festival is as follows:

• 5 p.m. – Exhibitors and food trucks open.

• 5:30 p.m. – Calera Dance Academy performs behind Creations Galore and Moore.

• 6 p.m. – Shamrock Shuffle Parade begins.

Those interested in being a part of any future First Friday events should email events@downtowncalera.org for more information.