Bennie Holcombe

Published 2:35 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Bennie Holcombe
Columbiana

Bennie Holcombe, age 91, of Columbiana, was born on June 9, 1930, and went to claim her heavenly reward on Thursday, Feb. 24, at home with her girls at her side.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, March 2 at First Baptist Church of Columbiana. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Bro. Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

 

