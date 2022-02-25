Howard “Neil” Bailey

Helena

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Howard “Neil” Bailey of Helena, on Friday, Feb. 18, at the age of 77. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, “Pops,” uncle, and friend to all who knew and loved him.

Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Tillie Clayton Bailey; mother, Virginia Bailey; father, Howard Bailey; in-laws, Lane and Eva Clayton; sister, Reba Bailey Caldwell; brother-in-law, Larry Clayton; and many other family members and friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Shawnna Ellis Bailey; daughters, Dawn (Evan) Duffy and Hannah Harmon; and sons, Howard (Dotti) Bailey and Justin (Ashton) Harmon. Neil was a proud grandfather to Hope, Taylor, Brooke (David), Brittnay, and Emelia; and proud great-grandfather to Braxtan, Brenleigh and Briar Rose.

He also leaves behind to cherish memories of him: Brother, Warren (Sandra); sister, Sherrill Bailey Benson; sister-in-law, Cathy Goff Clayton; and several nephews and nieces.

Neil was born in Birmingham and grew up in North Shelby County. He attended elementary school through junior high at New Hope School and graduated from Thompson High School. He was a member of Helena United Methodist Church for over 45 years.

In 1966, Neil started Neil Bailey Insurance. Through this business, he received many accolades and awards including the nationally recognized Spirit of First Protective.

Neil’s love of helping people extended beyond his business. He was not only a community leader, but also a volunteer who helped children and others believe in themselves. The charitable organizations he worked with include The Day Program, YMCA, The Lady Legacy Scholarship Foundation, and Rotary. All of these groups were close to his heart.

Neil loved his jobs, but family and building memories were most important to him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being outdoors, and playing golf. His favorite time of year was any time he could spend with his family. It was important to him to always have an open door policy and nurture lifelong relationships. Neil was a humble and faithful man of God who will be tremendously missed by many.

The visitation and service were Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Helena United Methodist Church in Helena. Burial was at Southern Heritage Cemetery in Pelham, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Day Program of Alabaster or the Building Fund of Helena United Methodist Church.