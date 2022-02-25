J.V. Jones

Shelby

J.V. Jones, age 85, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1 at Bay Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Cody Bearden officiating. Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Jones; daughter, Ramona Lansford; son, Mark Jones; granddaughters, Beth Gramling and Kristy Jones; grandson, Jeremy Jones.

He is survived by his granddaughters, Jennifer Bradley (Andy) and Jessica Pate (Jeremy); grandsons, Jayson Lansford and Brandon Jones; three great-great granddaughter and grandson; brothers, Hub Jones (Margaret) and Charles Jones (Mildred); sister, Mary Jo Reynolds.

