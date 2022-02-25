Shelby Iron Works Park to resume pancake breakfasts, introduces Trade Days

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY – The Shelby Iron Works Park will resume its monthly pancake breakfasts on Saturday, March 5.

After a brief hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19 on volunteers and staff, the park said is excited to add a new twist to the much-loved event. In addition to the breakfast, the park will also host Trade Days, where vendors are invited to set up a table and sell their yard sale items, handcrafted items, collectibles, fresh produce, knick-knacks, clothing and jewelry.

“When people visit the park for the pancake breakfast, we want them to stay awhile and see everything the park has to offer,” said Park Director Jennifer Maier. “We have the Country Store that sells wonderful items, including Amish food. We have experienced blacksmiths that give demonstrations. So, the addition of a Trade Days event seemed like a natural fit.”

There is a vendor fee of $20, payable in cash or check, and no pre-registration is required.

Vendors can show up the morning of the event and check-in at the Country Store. Spaces will be assigned by store volunteers Bonnie Schrader and Paula Zabransky.

“Bonnie and Paula are both experienced in yard sales, and it was Bonnie who suggested the idea of allowing vendors to participate,” Maier added.

Vendors must bring their own tables and chairs. Electricity is not provided. Participants are encouraged to set up as early as 7 a.m. and stay until 2 p.m. Because this is a family-friendly event, no profane or offensive merchandise will be allowed.

The park has a Fall Festival that features vendors of all varieties every year. Vendors for that event are usually crafters and people that sell antiques and collectibles. However, vendors that have yard sale items are encouraged to participate each month at Trade Days.

The park is well-known for its monthly pancake breakfast, which has become a community event in addition to raising funds for the park’s operations.

“We have regulars that never miss a monthly breakfast,” Maier said. “Covid had an impact on our numbers, and we are ready for attendance to get back to normal. It is important that people help us spread the word that the breakfast is back, and we hope they will enjoy the addition of Trade Days.”

The breakfast, which lasts from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., offers pancakes with a side of bacon or sausage, coffee, juice and tea for $5. For $6, guests can have the delicious cinnamon swirl pancakes.

The park is located at 10268 County Road 42 Shelby, AL 35143. For further information, email Jennifer Maier at schs1854@bellsouth.net