UM continues tuition freeze as rates remain static for 5th year in a row

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Board of Trustees voted at its Feb. 18 meeting to once again keep UM’s tuition rate the same as it’s been for the past five years.

Montevallo’s tuition has remained static since the 2018-19 school year.

“We are very pleased to freeze tuition for the fifth year in a row,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, president of the university. “The Montevallo family is all about serving students and this is one more meaningful way we can do that.”

“I am thankful for our faculty and staff on campus and our trustees who are so committed to the students we serve at UM,” Stewart said.

The University of Montevallo said that the tuition freeze is, “undeniably helping UM maintain its designation as one of the highest quality affordable institutions in Alabama.”

To further help incoming students, the University is currently waiving the ACT/SAT test score requirement for admission, and is offering scholarships to students based on their high school GPA.

As a result, students who do not submit ACT or SAT test scores when applying for any term in 2022 will not be disadvantaged in the application or scholarship review process. The University will award scholarships to students without test scores who have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.

UM will also participate in free college application week from Feb. 27 to March 5. During that week, the university will waive the $30 admissions application fee. To apply, visit montevallo.edu/apply.