Helena Basket Planting Day to make comeback in April

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – With spring fast approaching, the Helena Beautification Board has announced the return of its annual Basket Planting Day on Saturday, April 23.

Helena residents are invited out to the Helena Caboose to join in a gardening tutorial class by planting Helena’s flower baskets. This year’s event will involve over 30 hanging baskets, containers and planters at City Hall.

“Assembling 30 plus baskets seems like a daunting task, but with our assembly line process and a bunch of volunteers, we usually knock it out in no time at all,” said Helena City Councilman Chris VanCleave. “People who live in and visit Helena expect to see these baskets, and we aim to please. The board selects plants for maximum impact and display and are all grown in Alabama. It’s all a part of our continuing effort to delight and inspire residents and visitors alike. Bring your friends and family and together let’s make Helena beautiful.”

“Partnerships matter, and our unique partnership with the Public Works Department allows the board to coordinate and ensure planting success each year, and the city provides watering resources throughout the growing season to keep the plants looking there best,” said Board Chairperson Kim Edwards.

The Helena Beautification Board is an appointed board of the Helena City Council.

The Beautification Board believes that people and places are profoundly connected and thriving communities are rooted in individual responsibility and action,” according to Chris VanCleave.

The Board hosts a variety of opportunities for the community to come together throughout the year.

Participants in the Basket Planting Day are asked to meet at the caboose at 8 a.m. The event lasts from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Events are posted on the Helena Beautiful Facebook page and announced via Twitter at @TweetHomeHelena.