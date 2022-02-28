Masks no longer required on Shelby County School District buses

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Masks will no longer be required on Shelby County School District buses, as of Monday, Feb. 28.

The district’s mask policy update was based on the following new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Effective February 25, 2022, CDC is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”

As of Jan. 7, 2022, the district’s COVID-19 guidelines for students and employees did not include a mask mandate on school campuses.

“Mask wearing is highly recommended by all staff and students regardless of COVID-19 status or exposure,” the document reads.

All schools in the district moved to remote learning for several days in late January due to the high number of faculty, students and staff who had tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff.