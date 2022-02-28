Pelham starts area play 1-0, continues winning streak

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – The Pelham boys soccer team has hit a recent stride with three consecutive wins and five in their last six, including a 1-0 start to area play, while the girls also started area action with a win.

Dating back to Feb. 8, the Pelham boys, outside of a 5-0 loss to Auburn, have given up two combined goals in their five wins and scored 18.

In their area opener to the 2022 season against Chilton County, the Panthers continued that impressive stretch in their fourth shutout of the season, all of which have come in that span of six games.

Pelham scored two in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the half. It was the second half, however, where the Panthers pulled away.

The defense continued playing well, while the offense scored five more goals to pull away for a dominant 7-0 win.

Kevin Garcia-Hernandez and Eusabia Hernandez both had impressive games for the Panthers to help start area play on the right foot, as each had two goals in the win.

Garcia-Hernandez also added two assists to finish with a game-high six points. Beyond those two, Alejandro Hernandez, Austin Wallace and Marvin Ornelas-Avalos each had one goal in the victory.

In a well-balanced offensive attack, Cristian Campos-Amaya, Leonardo Montoya-Jaimes, Noah Le and Mark Valladares each had an assist to play a role in an impressive victory.

In goal, Kenneth Godwin and Raul Jacob-Hernandez split time, combining for the shutout, while the defensive back line allowed very little opportunity near the net for Chilton County.

On the same night, the Pelham girls soccer team used a dominant 8-0 victory against Chilton County to also notch an area victory.

With that victory, the girls improved to 5-1-1 on the season while the boys improved to 6-3.