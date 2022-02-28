Sunrise Donuts sees busy first month of business

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Trays of freshly made doughnuts fill the cases at Sunrise Donuts early every morning, but they don’t stay there for long.

Since opening their doughnut shop in downtown Montevallo in early February, owners Mansoor Alfa and Vandy Rom have welcomed a steady stream of new and returning customers on a daily basis.

Alfa estimates they served more than 300 customers on their first day.

“It actually was crazy busy,” he said. “It was more than we were expecting.”

The glazed and jelly-filled doughnuts are among Sunrise’s top sellers, but the shop also sells cake doughnuts, covered doughnuts, mixed doughnuts, maple bacon doughnuts, plus doughnut holes, apple fritters, cinnamon twists, burritos, sausage kolaches, biscuits and croissants.

“We make them all day, so most of the time people get them warm,” Alfa said of the doughnuts. “They’re always fresh.”

Alfa said he is thinking about adding grab-and-go lunch items to the menu in the future.

For now, he and Rom are focused on making sure they continue to exceed customers’ expectations with their doughnuts.

“We have really, really good customers,” he said. “They’re so supportive.”

Sunrise Donuts is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

The shop is located at 1141 Ashville Road.

Check the Sunrise Donuts Facebook page for daily updates, including changes to closing times.