American Village shares ‘Tulip Watch’ updates

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The fields at the American Village soon will be filled with vibrantly colored tulips, ready for picking.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the American Village shared an update on when its well-known Festival of Tulips will begin.

“We hope to be able to open the Festival of Tulips on Saturday, March 5,” the post read. “They are off to a good start, but not enough are blooming yet.”

The festival will open as soon as 20 percent of the tulips are in bloom.

When the festival opens, the American Village will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m., weather permitting each day.

Admission will be $5 per person.

On weekdays, the venue’s buildings will be open to visitors, and activities will be offered throughout campus.

On weekends, activities will be limited to the tulip field, where tulips and bulbs will be $2 each plus tax.

Payment (both admission and tulip purchases) will be accepted via contactless card payment at the tulip field tent.

Visitors will be able to park by the field, and handicapped parking will be clearly marked.

Once the field opens, it will continue as long as the flowers are blooming, depending on weather.

The new varieties and blends planted this year include Tom Pouce, Red Purissima, Velvet Ondergrond, Parade Design, Beaujelais and Blue Diamond.

Check the American Village’s Tulip Watch page, Americanvillage.org/site/PageNavigator/TulipWatch for updates regarding field conditions and bloom time.