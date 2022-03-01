Rock band Drivin N Cryin set to perform at first 2022 Old Town Live

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena residents are set to rock out at the first 2022 Old Town Live installment on Saturday, April 9 as Mayor Brian Puckett made a special announcement on Monday, Feb. 28 that rock band Drivin N Cryin will be performing.

“Saturday, April 9: Helena, be prepared,” Puckett said in a video posted to the Old Town Live Facebook page. “We are kicking off our concert Old Town Live series with none other than Drivin N Cryin. You heard it correct. Here, Helena Amphitheater Park. We are going to be rocking out to a free, yes, free concert for Drivin N Cryin.”

Old Town Live is a series of concerts held throughout the summer months thrown by the Helena Old Town (HOT) Board. The concerts are open to the public to relax, enjoy free music and are given the opportunity to support local food trucks and other vendors.

There are opening bands set to perform, and Drivin N Cryin is set to perform around 6:30 p.m.

For more information on Helena Old Town Live, follow their Facebook page Helena Old Town.