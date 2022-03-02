Bobbie Lee (Abernathy) Warren

Birmingham

Bobbie Lee (Abernathy) Warren, age 83 of Birmingham and formerly of Maylene, passed away Monday, Feb. 28 at Civic Center Health and Rehabilitation in Birmingham.

She was born in Maylene on May 30, 1938; the daughter of the late Robert Abernathy and the late Dorothy Johnson Abernathy.

She was a former cosmetologist.

She is survived by her daughter, Swan Keller of Baileyton; daughter, Christy (Mark) Hooten of Alabaster; grandchildren, Dylan Keller of Baileyton, Madison Hooten of Alabaster, Chase Hooten of Alabaster, and Jake Hooten of Alabaster; great grandchild, Avery Keller of Jacksonville, Florida; and sister, Debbie (Jerry) Russell of Gadsden.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 3 at 11 a.m. in the Ryans Crossing Cemetery in Montevallo with Rev. Jason Green officiating.

No visitation will be held.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

