Carolyn Peters Gray

Montevallo

Carolyn Peters Gray, age 89, of Montevallo, passed away on Tuesday, March 1.

Carolyn was born March 22, 1932 to Grover Cleveland Peters, Sr. and Ruth Weaver Peters. She married Charles “Red” Gray on August 25, 1950 and dedicated her life to him and their family.

Carolyn spent her career as a postal clerk at the Montevallo Post Office and the University of Montevallo Post Office. She was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star and, at the time, the youngest Worthy Matron in the state of Alabama. She was a faithful member of Dogwood Grove Baptist Church.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles “Red” Gray; sister, Zenoba Harmon and brother-in-law, Jack Coleman Harmon; brother, Grover Clevelend “Bud” Peters, Jr. and sister-in-law, Betty Harper Peters; brother, Kenneth Peters; and sister-in-law, Bette Garner Peters.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeffrey Gray McDaniel; grandchildren, Hunter Standridge (Cherry Rose Standridge) and Whitley England; great-grandchildren, Thorin Gray Fox Standridge and Emilia Isabelle Rose Standridge; sister, Ruelane Bice (Corky Bice); brother, Thomas Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their eternal gratitude to her dedicated caregivers, Delilah Harris, Kathy Seay, Lennie Young and Anidea Jackson.

A visitation for Carolyn will be held Friday, March 4 from 1-2 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Bro. Todd Burr will officiate. Burial will follow at Montevallo City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be directed to Shriner’s Hospitals at Lovetotherescue. org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Gray family.