Earlene Isbell

Chelsea

Earlene Moore Isbell, age 90, of Chelsea, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20. She was born on March 19, 1931. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and much more.

She was preceded in death by parents, Lillian Bell Tuttle Moore and Willis Daniel Moore; her husband, Hoyt Carlton Isbell; and son, Steven Isbell (Lynn).

She is survived by four sons, Roger Isbell, Anthony Isbell (Suzy), Mark Isbell (Carol), and Scott Isbell (Anna); grandchildren, Daniel Isbell (Katie), Bailey I. Haas (Ben), Kayla Isbell, Jack Isbell; sister, Betty Perkins, and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Earlene attended Chelsea School through 9th grade before attending Vincent High School where she graduated in two years. At 17, she began college at the AL College in Montevallo and attended her sophomore year at Troy State. After completing only two years of college, she began her lifelong career as a teacher at Chelsea School.

While teaching, Earlene continued her education by attending night classes as well as summer school. In 1958, she received an AB degree from Alabama College and in 1966 she received a Masters of Arts from UAB.

Earlene served on numerous committees including evaluating schools for accreditation in So. Assoc. of Colleges and Schools. She held offices in Parent Teacher organizations and athletic clubs and raised money for school and community projects.

In 1985, Earlene was named Teacher of the Year at Chelsea Elementary. She retired from teaching in 1988 after 33 rewarding years.

When Chelsea incorporated, Earlene became one of the first City Council members and served as Pro Tem for the 4-year term.

She was much loved at Chelsea and known for her outstanding community service, her caring spirit, and sense of humor. She will be missed.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., March 19 at the Redemption Church at K-Springs in Chelsea.

In lieu of flowers, the family request consideration for donations to the Hargis Christian Camp, P.O. Box 226, Chelsea AL 35043.

The family extends a special thank you to family and friends for your prayers and support.