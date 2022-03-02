Helena wins thrilling nine-inning battle with Thompson

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Down to their final out, trailing county rival Thompson 3-1 on Tuesday, March 1, the Helena Huskies didn’t press despite not having score since the opening inning.

Instead, they were patient at the plate. With no one on base, Jarrett Scott and Ryan Storey drew back-to-back walks that sparked a two-out rally.

That was followed by an RBI single from McGwire Turner to cut the deficit to one, before a wild pitch and error eventually allowed Storey to cross the plate as the game-tying run.

That eventually led to extra innings between the two teams, and after a quiet eighth inning, Helena kicked off the ninth with a bang.

Cam Nunley and Scott led off the inning with back-to-back singles, which was followed by a walk from Storey to load the bases with no out.

A strikeout put the first out on the board, but two straight bases-loaded walks to Connor Gibbs and Reese Mims drove home two runs before a wild pitch brought home another.

After a walk to Miles Mitchell loaded the bases again, a second out was recorded, but the Huskies added one more bases-loaded walk from Alex Brown to take a 7-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Thompson looked ready to answer, loading the bases with two outs.

A wild pitch then brought home one run, but a strikeout from Colby Thacker closed out the game with an emphatic finish.

That was one of five strikeouts for Thacker in 1 2/3 innings pitched on the mound.

Ryan Pearson also had a big stretch of 5 2/3 on the mound that kept Helena in the game. He allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven in his time.

That allowed the Huskies to be patient in their comeback attempt, as he helped keep the Warriors at bay following a three-run first inning.

Helena also scored the game’s opening run on a bases-loaded walk. After Thompson got two quick outs in the opening inning, a single, error and back-to-back walks eventually led to a 1-0 lead for the Huskies.

Thompson, however, responded in a big way in the home half.

The Warriors loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter before drawing a bases-loaded walk from Tucker Arrington.

A Ryan Walker double then made drove home two more and put Thompson on top 3-1 at the end of the first inning.

From there, the two teams settled into a pitching battle.

Devin Brooks was lights out over the next five innings for the Warriors, striking out 12 and giving up no more runs, while Pearson led Helena on the mound.

Turner led the Huskies at the plate with a 2-for-5 game featuring an RBI and a run scored, while Scott also had two hits and a walk with two runs scored. Nunley and Storey each added one hit, while Gibbs, Mims, Mitchell and Brown all had an RBI.

Thompson was led by Walker, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Ben Pearman added the team’s other hit. Arrington finished with one RBI on two walks.