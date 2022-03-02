Helena’s Diversity & Inclusion Board announces International Unity Festival

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena’s Diversity & Inclusion Board is preparing for a one-of-a-kind festival aimed at bringing communities together through cultural diversity.

The Helena International Unity Festival is set to be a free, family-friendly event where guests can learn about the diverse cultures, cuisines and history that makes Helena the diverse community that it is.

“We are very excited to provide a variety of activities for patrons while enjoying music from different cultures and genres,” it reads in the Board’s press release.

“Our goal is to create something that would bring everyone together and celebrate what makes everyone unique,” said the D&I Board Director Dominga Gardner. “This festival will allow not only Helena residents but residents in the surrounding areas to come together to learn about different cultures and embrace different cuisines.”

The festival is Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Helena Amphitheater Park. For more information, email helenadiboard@gmail.com.