Parnell Memorial Library to receive pandemic recovery grant

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Parnell Memorial Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries opportunity, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the library will use funds to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution.

The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library deliver excellent programs and services related to culture, history, literature and other humanities subjects.

More than 370 libraries applied for the grant, according to ALA.

The University of Montevallo’s Carmichael Library was also selected as a grant recipient.

The participating libraries, selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed application process, include public libraries, academic/college libraries, K-12 libraries, and tribal, special and prison libraries.

The recipients represent 45 states and Puerto Rico and serve communities ranging in size from 642 residents in Weir, Kansas, to the city of Los Angeles.

Libraries were chosen with an emphasis on reaching historically underserved and/or rural communities.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Parnell Memorial Library Director Savannah Kitchens said. “This grant will allow our library to better serve our patrons and plan strong, enriching humanities programming as we come out of the pandemic.”

Parnell Memorial Library will use the grant funds to create a series of informational sessions to connect high school students and their parents and caregivers to scholarship and certification program opportunities.

More information and dates for these events will be released in the future.

“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic—from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures—especially in our communities of the greatest need,” ALA President Patty Wong said. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.