Pelham City Park announces 2022 Paws in the Park date

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham has officially announced the date of its annual event Paws in the Park. The free community event is a family-friendly day dedicated to celebrating man’s best friend.

“Family, friends and your four-legged fur babies come join us for a fun day in the park,” it says on the event’s Facebook page. “Bring a donation of dog food or cat food and walk around the beautiful Pelham City Park in support of the Pelham Pet Pantry… Celebrate community and the pets that enrich our lives every day.”

Pelham Pet Pantry is a local organization dedicated to making sure no pets in Shelby County ever have to go without food.

The event is open to the public and features a variety of local food vendors, live music, crafts and face painting for kids, and, as always, a fun way to let your dog socialize and get out some energy.

According to the Facebook page, dogs that are well-mannered and leashed are welcome to attend.

Paws in the Park is Sunday, March 20 at Pelham City Park from 2-5 p.m.

For more info please contact Alicia Walters at awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or call 205-621-4773. For more information on the Pelham Pet Pantry, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/pelhampetpantry/.