Southern Wellness LLC opens new Alabaster location

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Southern Wellness LLC celebrated an official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 18 at its new Alabaster office located at 321 First Street North.

The company recently moved from its Pelham location due to expansion needs, and owner and Nurse Practitioner Becky Halechko said the community has welcomed them with open arms.

“We just outgrew our space. Our clientele became so large we had to move,” she said. “Moving from a smaller location to not only a larger location but also in the Medical Mile of Alabaster allows us to serve a lot more people.”

Dr. Gayla Royer also works out of the Southern Wellness office. Southern Wellness LLC provides numerous services from family care to aesthetics, Botox and fillers, laser treatments, facials, and hormone replacement therapy. They also provide COVID-19 testing and treatment, Halechko said.

The business has been in operation since 2015 and initially made the move to Alabaster earlier this year. The ribbon cutting was held in conjunction with the Shelby County Chamber, the city of Alabaster and the Alabaster Business Alliance.

The mural of flowers that adorns a brick wall behind the office was painted by local artist Dewon Moton, Halechko noted.

“We’re just happy to be in Alabaster, and we’ve been welcomed there by everybody so far, and it’s been a great move for us,” she said.

For more information, visit the Southern Wellness LLC Facebook page, the website Southernwellnessmed.com or call 205-624-4325.