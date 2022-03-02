Thompson’s Warrior Basketball Academy returns March 8

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Basketball hopefuls from the second through sixth grades will have an opportunity to sharpen their skills at the second annual Warrior Basketball Academy to be held in weekly sessions at Thompson High School starting March 8.

The Warriors basketball coaching staff as well as high school players will teach the participants game fundamentals such as defense, shooting, passing, rebounding and more.

The WBA will take place in the form of 10 sessions held each Tuesday from March 8 through May 17—with the exception of spring break—from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at either Warrior Arena or the THS auxiliary gym. Boys and girls of all skill levels are invited to participate.

Warriors basketball coach Dru Powell said the inaugural WBA last year had nearly 60 participants, and he would love to see even more at this year’s academy.

“Last spring we had a great turnout, so we’re looking for another great session in spring of 2022 as well,” Powell said. “What’s great about it is the youth learn to use the terminology we use at the high school, so they get to become a part of our program.”

The program costs $100 for all 10 sessions or just $75 for any five sessions, in order to accommodate those with potentially conflicting schedules.

The WBA includes sessions with three-on-three games, five-on-five games and a concentration on overall skill development.

“It’s really helped us built relationships with our youth in the Alabaster City Schools system, especially those that have a passion for basketball, and it’s really become a great opportunity for both our youth and our basketball program,” Powell said. “It’s a great thing from a parental standpoint also. It’s set times and set dates, and it doesn’t change. As a parent, I know that’s very helpful in terms of planning for your children.”

Those interested can sign up using MySchoolBucks.com or for more information may contact Powell via email at daniel.powell@acsboe.org.