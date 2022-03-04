Elkins qualifies to run for Shelby County District Attorney

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County attorney and former Assistant District Attorney Cameron W. Elkins has qualified to run for Shelby County District Attorney in the upcoming 2022 election.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be elected as the next District Attorney for Shelby County,” said Elkins. “Current District Attorney Jill Lee and her predecessor Robby Owens have left a well-deserved legacy for pursuing a tough on crime policy as the District Attorney and that is something I want to continue. The people of Shelby County need a District Attorney that will support local law enforcement and fight for the safety of the community and I pledge to continue the successful policies already in place and build on what they have left us.”

Elkins is a graduate of the University of Alabama where he received his undergraduate degree in Political Science and is a graduate from the University of Mississippi School of Law receiving his Law Degree with a concentration in Criminal Law.

He previously worked at the District Attorney’s Office in Shelby County (Memphis, Tennessee), the District Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Alabama and in private practice as the senior civil and criminal litigation attorney for a local firm. He is licensed to practice law in the State of Alabama and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

Elkins and his wife Bethany Elkins are residents of Helena and members of the Church at Old Town in Helena. They are active in their community and church. Elkins is a long-time member of the Alabama Republican Party.

“I am a local guy growing up in Pelham and my wife and I now live in Helena,” Elkins said. “I grew up in this great community and I will work hard every day to keep our communities safe.”

“There is a lot of momentum across the nation to institute pro-criminal and anti-police policies and you can see the results of those policies play across the evening news every night. I promise you this, if I am elected as the next District Attorney for Shelby County, you will never catch me kneeling in front of the flag or during the national anthem, never see me seeking to defund the police and never advocate for allowing violent and dangerous offenders back on the streets to terrorize our communities,” Elkins said.

The Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, May 24. The incumbent Jill Lee has decided not to run for another term. She has served as Shelby County’s District Attorney since being appointed to the position in 2014.

For more information about the campaign, visit Elkinsforda.com or find the “Cameron Elkins for Shelby County District Attorney” campaign on Facebook and Instagram.