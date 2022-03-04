Portion of Hwy 47 in Chelsea closes for construction

Published 9:06 am Friday, March 4, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

A portion of Shelby County 47, or Chelsea Road, will be closed for about two months as crews continue to work on a 47-39 intersection realignment project. (Contributed)

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

CHELSEA – A section of one of Chelsea’s heavily traveled roads will be closed temporarily as work continues on a project to realign the intersection of Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 39.

Shelby County 47, also called Chelsea Road, will be closed from Shelby County 39 to Liberty Road for about two months, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel.

The road is only closed to through traffic, according to city officials.

Those who live along the route will be able to access their property.

The road is considered closed at the intersection of the new road being constructed.

Barricades are set up at the most convenient place to start the detour.

More 280 Reporter

Shelby County Showcase of Schools spotlights students, alumni

St. Catherine’s brings back ‘Ashes to Go’ in Chelsea

Elkins qualifies to run for Shelby County District Attorney

Thompson wins thriller in final minute against Chelsea

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...