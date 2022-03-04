‘Your Story Matters’ Conference is March 26

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER—The life story of Sanchez Tanniehill is an inspiring, against-all-odds testimony: At just 6 weeks old he had a stroke, and doctors told Sanchez’s mother that he would never walk or talk if he lived.

Now, through God Did It Ministries, Sanchez not only shares his story but is convinced that everybody has an amazing story to tell. The upcoming “Your Story Matters” conference seeks to help people discover their own story and how to share it.

The Your Story Matters conference will take place Saturday, March 26 at Cultivate Church’s Alabaster location at 509 First St. SW, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those in attendance will hear from special guests including former Alabama and NFL football player Simeon Castille, speaker Amy Morgan, and music from Iron City Worship. Sanchez will host a Q&A session, and each ticket includes a Chick-fil-A box lunch.

“The whole conference has been sort of a passion project for Sanchez for some time,” said event spokesperson Brandon Matthews, lead team pastor at Cultivate Church. “Many people know Sanchez because of his personal story, but he’s always credited the Lord. Because of his story, he just believes that everyone has a valuable story and life experience. He wants people to understand that they too have a story and that their story matters.”

Matthews said the entire day will be built around hearing stories from real people and being encouraged by them, as well as becoming equipped to share one’s own life experience. It is the first of what Sanchez hopes to become an annual conference.

“He (Sanchez) believes everyone’s been through something,” Matthews said. “It’s just going to be an inspiring, encouraging day that regardless of age and background that everyone will enjoy it and get something from it.”

Tickets are $12 per person or $10 per person if included in a group of 10 or more people. For registration, visit Gdiministries.org and follow the link or search for the conference on Eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Jonathan T. Holmes at 205-475-3813 or Jonathan@gdiministries.org.