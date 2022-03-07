Alabaster issues boil water notice for portion of city

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – For the health and safety of residents, the Alabaster Water Board has issued a boil water notice to a portion of the Alabaster Water Board water system that has experienced low water pressure.

The boiled water notice is effective immediately and will last approximately 48 hours, according to the city.

The areas affected by the low water pressure include the following:

Areas along County Road 17 from County Road 26 south to County Road 22;

Areas west of State Road 119 south of County Road 12 to County Road 22;

Areas north of County Road 26 to County Road 44 between County Road 17 and State Road 119;

Areas south of County Road 26 to County Road 12 between County Road 17 and State Road 119.

This boil water notice will remain in effect until satisfactory bacteriologic test results are obtained from the state certified laboratory. Initial test results will be available Wednesday, March 9.

Residents will be informed when the boil water notice is lifted.

To help ensure water is safe to consume and use, follow these important steps:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil.

Boil for one minute.

Cool before using.

Until given further notice, Alabaster residents in the affected area should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

When water mains lose pressure, this increases the chance of untreated water and harmful microbes entering the water causing a health hazard.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. This also poses a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, please seek medical advice.

For residents who have questions, please contact Alabaster Water at 205-663-6155.