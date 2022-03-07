Brookwood Baptist Health appoints new Group Chief Financial Officer

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM – Brookwood Baptist Health (BBH) names Charles Tyson as its new group chief financial officer for the five-hospital healthcare system.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Charles to our team at Brookwood Baptist Health,” said Jeremy Clark, Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “He brings a great deal of energy and experience in his new role as Chief Financial Officer.”

Tyson comes to BBH from Steward Health Care System in the Miami-Dade Market, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of a five-hospital system with a combined 1,775 licensed beds. Before being acquired by Steward Health Care, Tyson was CFO when the hospitals were under the ownership of Tenet Healthcare.

“I am excited to serve the Brookwood Baptist Health organization,” said Tyson. “I look forward to supporting the hospital’s dedicated employees and physicians in their commitment to providing quality, compassionate care to our patients.”

Tyson holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from the University of Georgia and master’s degrees in health administration and accountancy from Florida Atlantic University.