Helena puts together 3-1 record at Perfect Game Tournament

HOOVER – Competing at one of the most difficult tournaments each year, the Helena Huskies didn’t shy away from the big stage that was the Perfect Game Tournament March 3-5 at the Hoover Met Complex.

The Huskies took down Brookwood, Trinity Christian and Blessed Trinity all in tight battles, while they fell to Hewitt-Trussville by two runs to finish the tournament 3-1.

Helena, who entered the tournament off a 7-4 comeback win against Thompson that helped snap a three-game losing streak, opened against Brookwood and capitalized on strong play late to notch a 4-1 victory.

The Huskies fell behind 1-0 early, but they bounced back with one each in the fifth and sixth to snatch the lead before then adding two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to finish off a 4-1 win.

Ryan Storey and McGwire Turner finished the opening game 2-for-4, while Storey added one RBI. Connor Gibbs finished with two RBIs on one hit, while Jarrett Scott, Austin Collins and Reese Mims all added one hit as well.

Logan Barber got the start and pitched five innings on the mound, allowing one run on two hits and four walks. Jackson Snyder finished off the final two innings and struck out two while allowing no runs on two hits.

A day later in game two against Trinity Christian, Helena was able to capitalize on stellar defensive play and pitching in a 2-0 shutout victory.

The Huskies scored one run in the first and then added one late insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-0 lead into the top of the seventh where they closed out the win.

Turner had another big game, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Scott finished 3-for-3 with a run scored. Storey added the only other hit for Helena in the win.

On the mound, Mitchell Rhodes was flawless. He went the distance and allowed no runs on five hits, while he struck out nine batters.

Helena’s only loss of the tournament followed later that night in a matchup with Hewitt-Trussville.

In a battle of the Huskies for the second time this season, Helena grabbed a 2-0 lead through two innings and held a 2-1 lead going into the top of the fifth.

Hewitt, however, responded with two runs in the fifth and then one more in the top of the seventh to make the difference in a 4-2 win.

Scott, Turner and Gibbs each finished with one hit in the loss, while Scott and Gibbs added one RBI apiece.

Carson Acker and Mims combined to allow only seven hits, but Hewitt turned those and five combined walks into four runs.

Helena then closed the tournament out on Saturday with a 4-2 win against Blessed Trinity.

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead through three innings before Blessed Trinity scored one in the fourth.

Helena, however, came right back with two an inning later to extend the lead to 4-1, before holding on for a 4-2 win.

Miles Mitchell finished 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI, while Cam Nunley added the only other hit and RBI for the Huskies.

Helena improved to 5-4 on the season at the conclusion of the tournament with each loss coming by four runs or less to talented Class 7A teams.