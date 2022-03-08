Betty Jo Ray

Betty Jo Ray passed away Friday, Feb. 25.

Services were held at Charter Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 2 and she was laid to rest at Elliotsville/Redmond Cemetery in Alabaster.

She is survived by Tracy R. Pickett (daughter), Michael E. Ray (son), Becky Golden (sister), Doug Black (brother) (Phyllis), nieces, nephews, grans, great grans and friends.

She was preceded in death by Jerry W. Ray (son), Joel T. Ray (son), Graham Blankenship (father), Emma Black (mother), Jean Martin (sister).

She retired at 65 and then continued her dream of graduating high school which she did at the age of 70.

She loved her kids with all her heart, but she also loved all kids when we were growing up. She would fight for anyone doing right and she would also get on our tails if we needed it. The love and mentoring earned her the much-loved name Kool Mama.

She stayed involved in the community of Alabaster by taking care of the Still Cemetery in Elliotsville until her passing. She always said, “I am going to tell you what I think, and you can go home and do what you want”.

She was much loved by many and will be missed by all.