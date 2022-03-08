Gilleylen crowned Miss THS at 2022 pageant

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – JaMya Gilleylen describes the feeling of being crowned Miss Thompson High School as unbelievable.

“It was such a surreal experience as my hard work had paid off,” Gilleylen, 17, said. “I am so blessed God gave me this amazing opportunity to represent THS.”

As a child, Gilleylen initially began her pageant journey to help build confidence and friendships. Gilleylen has also been crowned Miss Thompson Intermediate School and Miss Thompson Middle School in addition to being crowned as Miss Thompson High School on Saturday, Feb. 26 inside the Thompson Performing Arts Center.

“The adrenaline rush that competition gives is a confidence booster,” Gilleylen said. “The opportunity to represent Thompson High School is also a reason I chose to compete, and after one competes, they emerge as a better version of oneself.”

As Miss THS, Gilleylen will serve Thompson High School and the community of Alabaster with her title.

Prior to competing, Gilleylen had been actively involved in clubs such as Beta Club, Leo Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honors Society and Teen Council, as well as other organizations and clubs.

Gilleylen said she loved the experience of competing in the pageant for Miss THS, and while most people think the competition is fierce among the competitors, they are actually each other’s biggest cheerleaders during and after the pageant.

“During my time with Miss THS, I hope to accomplish becoming a role model for the girls in our school system,” Gilleylen said. “I want to encourage them to get involved and give back to the community as they are growing into all that God has for them to be,” Gilleylen said.

A Warrior at heart, Gilleylen said she loves Thompson because it fosters a pursuit to create champions.

“As a senior, Thompson has developed me to be a champion of my education in the classroom where my teachers push me day to day to be successful,” Gilleylen said. “A champion on the cheer mat where my coaches teach me to always give my best, and a champion of my future to never settle for less.”

Gilleylen is a senior at THS and is the daughter of Jamil and Ana Gilleylen.

Others crowned as winners as the Miss THS Pageant included: