Leo Kenneth Horton

Jemison

Leo Kenneth Horton, age 87, of Jemison, passed away Tuesday, March 8.

Leo was born in Marvel on May 4, 1934 to Willie Francis and Ida Mae Horton.

Leo and Christine met at Livingston University where he majored in Music and they both majored in teaching. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree. They have both been a member of Montevallo Presbyterian Church for over 55 years.

Leo worked at O’Neil Steel in Birmingham for 10 years then he worked for Boeing in New Orleans, Louisiana for 5 years and transferred to NASA Space Center in Titusville, Florida for 7 years. He made his way back to Alabama where he worked for Martin-Marietta in Calera for 15 years and finished his career with Perfection Metal in Birmingham.

Leo had many hobbies including camping, going to church and attending family reunions.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Christine G. Horton of Jemison; three children, Kenneth Lee Horton (Judy Horton) of Key West, Kathy Horton Hall of Jemison and Rickey DeWayne Horton (Lisa Horton) of Nashville; and grandchildren, Nicholas Andrew Horton, Joseph Grant Horton (Allison Horton), Tommy Horton, Halen Lee Hall, and John DeLaney Horton.

Leo is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date at Montevallo Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Montevallo Presbyterian Church, mailed donations can be sent to 510 Shelby St, Montevallo, AL 35115 or make a donation online at Montevallopcusa.org/online-giving; or The Living River at Livingriver.org/.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Horton family.