Montevallo Fire assistant chief marks 37 years in fire service

MONTEVALLO – A Montevallo resident and leader at Montevallo Fire and Rescue has reached the 37-year mark in the fire service.

Assistant Chief Lance Byrd is well-known in the community as both a first responder and as vice president of his family’s wholesale nursery, Green Valley Farms.

“Besides being a pillar in the local community and our department, Chief Byrd still finds time to mentor and be a positive influence for the next generation of firefighters—I know firsthand because I’m one of them and I’m extremely grateful to him,” Public Information Officer Kay Goke said.

Byrd came to Montevallo Fire as an Explorer/Secondary in 1985 and also joined Dogwood Fire (West Shelby’s predecessor), where he served until 1999, with 12 of those years as a captain.

Byrd joined Montevallo EMS in 1988, and two years later, he joined Pelham Fire Department, where he served until 1998.

He joined Montevallo Fire in 2000 and is currently serving as assistant chief for the second time.

In addition to being a licensed paramedic, Byrd serves on the following boards and committees:

Shelby County 911 Board

Shelby County Training Committee through the Fire and EMS Association

Shelby County Farmers Federation Board

State Nursery Greenhouse and Sod Committee

Byrd has received the following awards:

1991 Outstanding Civic Leader and Citizen of the Year – Montevallo Chamber of Commerce

1997 EMT/Paramedic of the Year Shelby County – Birmingham Regional EMS System

1997 EMS Life Saver Award – West Shelby Fire

2009 Bill Pendleton Firefighter of the Year – Montevallo Fire

Byrd also holds the Master Volunteer Firefighter Certification through Alabama Fire College’s InVEST Program.