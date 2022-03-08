Shelby County Small Business of the Year nominations being accepted

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Shelby County Small Business of the Year awards.

Six business organizations in Shelby County are collaborating on a joint Small Business of the Year program in five categories as part of this year’s annual Small Business Celebration presented in 2022 by Regions Bank.

“With more than 70 percent of businesses in Shelby County designated as small businesses, Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber are honored to recognize the excellence and success of our small business community,” according to the nomination form.

Completed nomination packets in five categories are due to The Shelby County Chamber no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

The five categories that will be recognized for the 2022 Shelby County Small Business of the Year are:

Category I (1-5 employees; open 1 year or more)

Category II (6-10 employees; open 1 year or more)

Category III (11-20 employees; open 1 year or more)

Category IV (21+ employees; open more than 1 year)

Category V (open less than one year, less than 25 total employees)

Any business operating in Shelby County and fitting the criteria in one of the five categories listed above can be nominated.

Self-nominations are accepted. In order to qualify, the nominated business should have ownership that has not been convicted of a felony; prove the business’s financial stability; and have a current license to do business in Shelby County, or a Shelby County municipality.

Businesses will be evaluated for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 only based on the following criteria: staying power, growth in number of employees, increase in sales and/or unit volume, response to adversity and evidence of contribution to aid community-oriented projects.

All 2022 nominees, and the recipients in each category, will be recognized and announced at the Shelby County Small Business of the Year Awards program scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

Nomination packets are available online at Shelbychamber.org or by contacting any of the host organizations.

For additional questions, call The Shelby County Chamber at (205) 663-4542 or email at info@shelbychamber.org.