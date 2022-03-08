UM again designated a Military Friendly School

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo was designated as a Military Friendly School for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 cycles – a designation the university has received multiple times in the past.

“The Office of Veteran and Military Affairs is thrilled to be awarded this honor,” said Traci Crenshaw, director of the Office of Veteran & Military Affairs. “Our office is only three years old, and we serve almost 10% of the University of Montevallo’s student base.

“This really is a campus award, we could not serve our students with such exceptional service without the support of UM’s student aid, student accounts and the registrar’s office.”

More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with less than half receiving Military Friendly recognition, according to Military Friendly.

“This is incredibly exciting news, and we are very excited to join you in celebration,” said Kayla Lopez, a spokesperson for the Military Friendly. “We want to thank you for your hard work and dedication to the military community.”

Founded in 2003, the Military Friendly program creates civilian opportunities for veterans, according to Military Friendly. By setting a standard, promoting it and raising the bar over time, it provides long-term, positive reinforcement for American organizations to invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans. It is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

Military Friendly Schools, a subbranch of Military Friendly focused on military opportunities provided by higher education, evaluates public data sources and responses from an annual survey to determine which schools deserve a Military Friendly designation. The Military Friendly Schools survey is the longest-running most comprehensive review of college and university investments in serving military and veteran students.

The public data sources used to check institutions have three or more of the following federal programs in operation and good standing:

• Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program (provision of the Post-9/11 GI Bill)

• Official commitment to the Eight Keys to Veterans’ Success

• VA’s Principles of Excellence

• Federal Financial Aid Shopping Sheet

• Armed Forces Tuition Assistance (TA) Funding

• DoD Voluntary Education Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Tuition Assistance

• Veteran Success on Campus (VSOC) Program

• Servicemembers Opportunity Colleges Network

They also use public data sources to check if institutions have any federal precautionary flags against them, such as:

• The number of veteran student complaints reported by the VA is greater than or equal to 5% of total enrolled veterans at the school.

• The institution is currently or was under one or more federal precautionary flags within the last 12 months.

• The institution’s accreditation has not been suspended.

• The institution’s federal programs have not been suspended.

