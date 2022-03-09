A boil water notice has now been lifted in Alabaster

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Effective 1 p.m., March 9, the Alabaster Water Board rescinded the boil water notice that was put in place earlier in the week on Monday, March 7 for a portion of Alabaster.

Bacteriologic test results were received at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 from the State lab. According to the city, the bacteriological test results were absent of coliform bacteria.

“Water in all portions of the Alabaster Water Board system is safe to drink and to use for all daily purposes including food preparation, dish washing, ice and brushing of teeth,” the city said in a release.

For the health and safety of residents, the Alabaster Water Board issued a boil water notice at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 for a portion of the city that had experienced inadequate water pressure.

“The low pressure was caused when a booster pump station failed to begin pumping water to the area affected,” read an updated press release from Alabaster Water on Tuesday, March 8. “This was the result of a communication error between the booster pump station and the water system monitoring software caused by a software update. This communication issue was quickly resolved at approximately 9:30 p.m. and the booster pump station was placed into service.”

Water system pressure was partially restored by about 10:30 p.m. March 7 and fully restored by about 2 a.m. March 8.

“When low water pressure occurs, this increases the chance of contamination in the water system caused by harmful microbes entering the water system and causing a health hazard,” the release read. “Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. This also poses a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.”

Residents who have questions should contact Alabaster Water at 205-663-6155.